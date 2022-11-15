Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings.

And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021.

For the fiscal third quarter, Walmart generated more than $152 billion in total revenue, eclipsing the nearly $148 billion Wall Street analysts expected. The company also reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, compared to the $1.32 analysts expected.

Walmart saw growth in its grocery sales this quarter as it rolled out various deals to draw in budget-conscious consumers.

"Through our Deals for Days events in the U.S. and a Thanksgiving meal that will cost the same as last year, we're here to help make this an affordable and special time for families around the world," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a press release.

Shoppers will be able to take advantage of savings for holiday meal items through Dec. 26, according to Walmart's website.

In addition to increased grocery sales, Walmart also got a boost from a strong back-to-school shopping season in the U.S. and global sales events in countries such as India and China, McMillon said on a call with investors.

Back in the second quarter, Walmart's earnings also surpassed Wall Street analysts' expectations as inflation-pinched shoppers sought out affordable necessities like groceries over discretionary merchandise such as clothing.