75% of young, wealthy Americans get this 'wrong' about investing, says CFP

On average, Americans ages 21 to 42 with at least $3 million in investable assets hold only 25% of their assets in stocks or stock funds, according to a recent survey from Bank of America Private Bank. However, wealthy investors 43 and up hold an average of 55% of their assets in stocks. Why the disconnect? Although advisors generally recommend that younger investors hold the vast majority of their investments in stocks, wealthy young people are skeptical that traditional investments can get the job done. In fact, 3 in 4 say it's not possible to achieve above-average returns with stocks and bonds, according to the survey. As a result, they're opting for alternative investments, such as real estate, private equity and cryptocurrency, to fill out their portfolios. However, it's not a strategy you'd be wise to emulate, financial pros say. "While no one has a crystal ball, I would also say that younger retail investors are wrong in thinking stocks will not lead to above-average long-term returns," says Kevin Brady, a certified financial planner at Wealthspire Advisors in New York City. Here's why he and other pros say you'd be foolish to invest like the jet set.

Young rich investors may 'mistake success with expertise'

Why are young, affluent investors pulling away from stocks? It could be that there are newer, fresher ideas out there, says Ken Shepard, head of investments at Bank of America Private Bank. Younger people "have lived during a period of incredible innovation. What's modern and new and embraced today could tomorrow be quickly discarded," he says. "This generation has become accustomed to adopting new ideas and ways of doing things." Plus, he says, the younger generation of investors have now lived through, in some cases, multiple financial crises. "It's created a little more skepticism around the benefits of the equity market." Meanwhile, plenty of alternative investments have made a lot of people a lot of money over the past few years. But be careful basing your investment choices on recent returns. "Inexperienced investors — [including] the high net worth young investors who may have made a lot of money with stock options or crypto the past decade — tend to mistake success with expertise," says George Gagliardi, a CFP with Coromandel Wealth Management in Lexington, Massachusetts. In other words, those who think alternative investments will deliver above-average results over the course of their lifetime may be ignoring that they benefitted from some serendipitous timing with their investments. Or, as Gagliardi puts it: "plain old luck."

Why stocks are still the best option for young investors