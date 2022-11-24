'Avatar' director James Cameron on making big-budget movies: 'Difficult is a magnet for me'

When it comes to blockbuster directors few are bigger than James Cameron, whose films have grossed more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office.

On top of hits like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Aliens", Cameron's filmography also includes "Titanic", which for years was the highest-grossing film of all time until he broke his own record with 2009's "Avatar", which has grossed $2.91 billion to date.

His biggest films were both massive undertakings, drawing moviegoers in droves because of the size and spectacle of what was on display. But his next film, "Avatar: The Way of Water", required him to move his entire life to New Zealand for the painstaking process of crafting his sequel.

While the past few years have been filled with hard work, that's part of the reason Cameron wanted to do it.

"I'm attracted by difficult. Difficult is a f—ing magnet for me," the director said in a recent GQ cover story while promoting the next "Avatar" installment.