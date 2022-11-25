Parents who raise highly successful kids have these 3 things in common

The path to raising successful kids can seem nebulous. The avalanche of advice, some science-based and some not, can end up being more overwhelming than guiding. But there are common threads among parents who raise resilient, confident, well-adjusted children. Here are three things parents of highly successful kids have in common.

They teach empathy

Michele Borba is an educational psychologist, parenting expert, and author of "Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine" One of the traits that separate successful kids from the herd is that their parents regularly modeled empathy for them, she wrote for CNBC Make It. There are a few ways you can do that: Help your child build an emotional vocabulary by naming emotions in real time. It can be as easy as saying "You're happy" or "You seem bothered"

Ask your child about their emotions. This can help them recognize how they are feeling and express themselves without shame. Try saying "How did that make you feel?" or "You seem scared. Am I right?"

Share you own emotions so your kid feels safe sharing theirs.

Ask your kids to notice the feelings of people around them. If you're at the park, point to a person and ask "How do you think that person is feeling?"

They show an interest in their child's interests

Margot Machol Bisnow is the author of "Raising an Entrepreneur: How to Help Your Children Achieve Their Dream." She interviewed 70 parents of highly successful kids to find out if there are any common parenting practices. One thing she noticed was parents of successful kids showed a genuine interest in their kids' hobbies. "Sports, video games, debating, music, birdwatching — every child of the parents I spoke to had a passion outside of the classroom," she wrote for CNBC Make It. "The parents never veered their kids away from the hobby because they knew it was keeping them mentally active."

Even if it's not a hobby, showing interest in what your child is doing or seeing from daily can have a monumental impact, says Dr. Dana Suskind, a professor of surgery and pediatrics at the University of Chicago Medical Center. It helps build cognitive skills, like reading and memory, and non-cognitive skills, like resilience and grit, Suskind also authored the book "Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential, Fulfilling Society's Promise." She endorses the 3T strategy which consists of three steps: Tune in: Make a conscious effort to notice what your child is focusing on. "Let's say you're sitting at the table with your child eating a snack, and you see them looking out the window," she wrote for CNBC Make It. "Try to follow their line of sight and tune in to what they're focusing on. Then, ask them a question that prompts them to talk about it." Talk more: Chat with them about what they find captivating. "The more words put into the bank, the more brain connections a child builds and the bigger their vocabulary becomes," she wrote. Take turns: Make sure you're both participating in the conversation equally. "Engage in back-and-forth conversation patterns by asking questions that encourage your child to describe the world around them or how they're feeling," she wrote.

They are optimistic