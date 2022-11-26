Residents of this state have the highest average credit score—see how you compare

Earning a high credit score isn't just a matter of bragging rights. Because it's a number that tells creditors how to assess your ability to pay them back, the higher your score, the easier it is to rent an apartment, get a loan or qualify for a credit card.

Plus, higher-scoring borrowers are likelier to receive lower interest rates on car loans, mortgages and other financing.

Americans from some states are faring better than others on this front. The best credit in America belongs to Minnesotans, with an average score of 724, according to a recent report by WalletHub, based on data from TransUnion.

That puts the average resident of Minnesota in good but not terrific shape. Credit scores generally run from 300 to 850, with scores over 750 considered "excellent." So even if you find your state among the top scorers in the country, if you're like your average peer, you may have a little work to do.

Here are the 10 states with the highest average credit scores, as well as where to find out how you stack up.