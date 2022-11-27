My mom told me to read ‘The Magic of Thinking Big’—here are 5 quotes I’m using to help guide my career

In March, my mom handed me a copy of "The Magic of Thinking Big" by David J. Schwartz, but life happened, and it took me three months to get around to actually reading it.

When I finally did, the timing was perfect. In June, I was just starting my job here at CNBC Make It and looking for guidance on how to navigate such a huge life moment.

I came into reading "The Magic of Thinking Big," not really knowing what to expect. And I walked away with so much more than I thought I would.

The book made me feel a lot more confident about joining a new team, commuting to the office and stepping into the role I've always wanted. So, thanks Mom!

Now the only thing left to do is to get her to read the book herself.

But in the meantime, here are five quotes from "The Magic of Thinking Big" that stuck with me and what I learned from them.