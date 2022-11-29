This 30-year-old mom quit her job at Amazon. Now she makes $40,000 a month in passive income: 'I work just 2 hours a day'

In 2021, I accepted a job at Amazon as a resource manager for an annual salary of $124,000. I was 29, and it was the most money I'd ever been offered.

I also started two side hustles earlier that year to bring in extra money. My husband Jay and I had just bought our first home, and I was due to have our first child in September 2021.

The first side hustle was a YouTube channel where I shared money and career advice, and the other was a digital guide to help people boost their credit scores, based on my personal experience paying off debt.

Juggling those side hustles while working full-time and being a mom wasn't easy, but it paid off: From December 2021 to April 2022, I made a total of $176,590 in sales.

That gave me the confidence to leave my Amazon job in May 2022 to work on my businesses. Jay later left his software engineering job to help me as well.

Today, almost all of our income is passive. We earn an average of $40,000 a month, and I only work just two hours a day.

Here's what I've learned from the process so far: