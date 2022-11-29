Bethenny Frankel says this ‘big red flag’ will ruin a job interview. Here's the trait she looks for instead

When it comes to vetting potential employees, Bethenny Frankel has one "red flag" that always jumps out at her. The self-made millionaire tells CNBC Make It that she doesn't like getting too many questions from her interviewee early on in the conversation, especially when they aren't related to the responsibilities of the job. "I've found that people interview me when I'm interviewing them. They want to know exactly how much time they actually have to be at work, how many vacation days they get, when lunch is," she says. "And that's a big red flag."

I avoid fans and people who are applying for the job simply to be near the limelight. It's not all glamour and fun. Bethenny Frankel

Frankel, who will star alongside Kevin O'Leary on the upcoming season of CNBC's "Money Court", says she is also wary of people who seem to want to work with her because of her fame and celebrity. "I avoid fans and people who are applying for the job simply to be near the limelight," Frankel says. "It's not all glamor and fun as one might think. It's really actually business." Less important to Frankel during an interview is that a prospective employee demonstrate that they are the smartest person in the room or that they come armed with an endless set of skills that might be useful to her. In fact, she says that there's no need for her employees to be "brilliant" or have gotten great grades in school so long as they are a "hustler."

The only really important thing to me in an employee is [that you] work your ass off. Bethenny Frankel