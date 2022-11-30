Is your partner a gaslighter? 3 red flags to watch out for

Earlier this week, Merriam-Webster announced its 2022 word of the year is "gaslighting," which it defines as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for one's own advantage." The dictionary reported seeing a 1,740% uptick in searches throughout the year. One can be gaslit in many ways: politically, professionally, platonically. One of the more disarming ways to be deliberately deceived in a way that makes you question how much you can trust yourself, though, is romantically. Finding out a partner has misled you about who they are, what their goals are, or even how you are behaving during a conflict can lead to trust issues. After all, if you can't take someone at their word, how can you form a relationship with them? Gaslighters are often self-involved, says Pamela Larkin, a therapist who specializes in relationships. This makes it hard for them to be self-aware. "When you are focused on your own perspectives, it's hard to believe that anybody thinks any differently," she says. "You're only coming from your own experience." They give more weight to their perception of events than your perception and are "not validating or acknowledging someone else's experiences," she says. "That's often what gaslighting ends up looking like." Here are three red flags that indicate your partner might be the gaslighting type.

1. Their friends don't come to them when they feel vulnerable

Think about the kinds of problems their friends or family feel comfortable discussing with them. Ask yourself, "Are they the type of person that someone would come to if they had a moment of vulnerability?" Larkin suggests. If people seem guarded around them, this might be a sign that they aren't trusted by friends or family to react with empathy. "If people are not coming to you when they have a need, that's maybe because you're not responding in a way that is respecting or validating their experience," she says.

2. Their language is critical

Notice what specific words they are using when talking to others. Are they generally sarcastic or critical? Do they use "blaming" words? This doesn't always mean blaming a person for their own actions. It can mean blaming others for situations that befall them or their friends.

3. They've been told in the past that they gaslight

This sounds obvious, but many who gaslight have a hard time believing they are doing it because they can't see another person's perspective. If this is feedback they've received a few times, it's something you should pay attention to, Larkin says.

Can a person stop gaslighting?