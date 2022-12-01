The top 10 TikTok food trends of 2022, from butter boards to pink sauce

Social media sites like Twitter and Instagram are hubs for the all the latest food trends, but TikTok in particular continues to bring about very interesting culinary creations.

We're all looking for ways to spice up our meals or just have a little fun in the kitchen, which is why it's no surprise that #foodtiktok pulled in 106.6 billion views in 2022.

But some food trends reigned supreme and raked in the most views on the app this year — and had users doing taste tests across the globe.

Chiquito, a restaurant chain in the U.K., sourced the food trends with the most clicks. These were the top food trends on TikTok in 2022.