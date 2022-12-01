Why this NBA star earning $1.7 million only wears free team gear: 'I think long term'

"Save that money. That's how I think," the 24-year-old told the pop culture website Andscape . "I'm not worried about what somebody would say about my appearance if my family is doing good or better than what they were."

For Jones, wearing his Pelicans gear is less a fashion statement than it is a monetary one.

In an era where NBA stars have stylists picking out the outfits they wear to the arena before a game, the New Orleans Pelicans starter opts to dress "super comfortable" in team-provided sweatshirts and sweatpants.

Herbert Jones may be a millionaire, but the second-year NBA player still prefers to get his clothes for free.

If I have to wear Pelicans gear ... for the rest of my career, then my kids or kids' kids can go to school for free just based on what I earned in the NBA, then I'm good, I'm cool.

Jones, who was taken in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, said he is happy being frugal now if it means financial security for his family in the future.

"I think long term for my kids. If I have to wear Pelicans gear ... for the rest of my career, then my kids or kids' kids can go to school for free just based on what I earned in the NBA, then I'm good, I'm cool."

Jones, who earned $1,700,000 during his rookie season in New Orleans and is making $1,785,000 this year, according to data from Spotrac, has taken his frugality past the realm of clothes.

The small forward also told Andscape that he still drives the same 2018 Dodge Charger he drove as a college student.

"I'm going to keep using it until it breaks or stops working on me," Jones said "As long as it gets me to the gym, I'm cool."

While Jones has financial advisors who help him with his money, he said that a lot of people overthink their approach to handling their finances.

"Save more than you spend, it's that simple," Jones said, adding that when he goes out with his teammates he jokingly chides them when they spend a lot of money shopping, telling them to save it instead.

"They always tell me, 'you know, man, you'll make enough of it,'" he said. "And I'm like, 'man, I'm good.'"

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters how you can increase your earning power.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter