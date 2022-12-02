Christina Ricci's collection of Chanel bags helped fund her divorce: 'I learned to use these investment pieces in different ways'

Christina Ricci told the Sunday Times Style that she had to sell off her Chanel bag and jewelry collection when she was going through a divorce in 2020.

Christina Ricci has been a working actress since she was nine years old and her films have grossed over $1 billion altogether, according to Box Office Mojo. And though that's a pretty impressive dollar amount, it doesn't mean that Ricci has seen that much money in her career. The 42-year-old actress recently revealed in an interview with Sunday Times Style that she sold parts of her Chanel handbag and jewelry collections to help fund her 2020 divorce from James Heerdegen. "There are certain things that I have collected—certain bags. I had quite a Chanel handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things," she said. Ricci added, "certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations [and] fighting restraining orders."

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen were married for almost seven years before they divorced in 2020. Rich Fury | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Ricci and Heerdegen were married for almost seven years and had a son in 2014 before their split in 2020. In her divorce filing, the "Addams Family" star stated that she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen and that "many of these acts of abuse" took place in front of their son, according to People. Heerdegen denied the allegations at the time. In 2021, Ricci was granted full custody of their son, while Heerdegen was given visitation rights. Since moving on from that experience, Ricci has married again and welcomed a second child with celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton.

