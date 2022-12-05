Finding the market tough right now? Here's how young investors can be smart with their money

"Equity markets will periodically face losing streaks […] and every investor will experience these from time to time," a personal finance expert told CNBC's Make It. Xavier Lorenzo | Moment | Getty Images

Investing was hot earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic — stock markets boomed, as did retail investing apps, meme stocks and cryptocurrency. Trading suddenly appeared fun and accessible, especially to young people. But things are different now. High inflation and interest rates, a looming recession, the war in Ukraine, and the global cost-of-living crisis are dampening financial markets. And investing becomes trickier because of that, said James McManus, chief investment officer at investment firm Nutmeg. "So far, 2022 has proved to be a difficult year for investors, with bond and equity markets both experiencing volatility," he told CNBC's Make It, adding that some of those conditions will continue to weigh on markets in the coming months.

What history shows

But investing is still a good idea, Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at investment platform interactive investor told CNBC's Make It. "History has shown that investing can yield better results than cash savings over the long term," he said. "Some people may be waiting for a better time to invest in the market, but the truth is, no-one knows when that might be and there is a good chance that you would be unaware when that time comes," Jobson added. For many young investors, this might be the first time their portfolio is consistently making losses. That might seem worrying, but it's actually part of a normal cycle, Jason Hollands, a personal finance expert at investment management and planning firm Best Invest, told CNBC's Make It. "Equity markets will periodically face losing streaks […] and every investor will experience these from time to time," he said.

Think long term

That's why young investors should think long term, Jobson and Hollands said. "Investing is for the long-term. Set yourself clear goals, which should be at least three to five years in the future, only invest money that you won't need in the short-term," McManus said. In fact, a sluggish market could even be a good thing, Hollands said. "Long term success as an investor comes down to buying high quality companies when their share prices are relatively low and selling them when they are high," he added. To protect your investments from market movements, it's critical to make sure you invest in a range of asset types, Jobson said. "One of the best ways to fortify your invested cash from stormy markets is to have a balanced, global portfolio," he said. That could include investing in different regions, types of assets like stocks and bonds, and sectors — such a mix of tech, health care and transport.

Trevor Williams | DigitalVision | Getty Images

It's also important to decide how many risks you want to take, McManus said. "Risk is a natural part of investing, but it's good to understand how you will feel about seeing your money go down as well as up, and choosing a portfolio that matches your risk appetite," he said.

Take a 'gradualist' approach