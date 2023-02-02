4 empowering affirmations to combat imposter syndrome—and tips for navigating those emotions

Think about a time when you accomplished something great like earning your degree or landing a high-paying job. Did you celebrate yourself, or did it feel too good to be true?

If you experienced the latter, you were likely dealing with imposter syndrome, "a perceived sense of being a fraud," according to Dora Kamau, a mindfulness and meditation teacher at Headspace.

"Despite the accolades, the accomplishments or all of the hard work you put into being wherever you are in your career and your life, you still don't believe that you're good enough, that you belong or that you're capable of doing the work and showing up."

But don't worry, you're not the only one who's dealt with this. Imposter syndrome is a process that 9% to 82% of people experience, with the rate angling higher for communities of color, a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found.

Thankfully, you can process your emotions and boost your confidence through reciting affirmations to yourself and participating in other empowering practices, says Kamau.

Here are a few positive affirmations that Kamau suggests saying to yourself whenever your inner-voice is making you feel small.