The Costco customer is younger and richer than ever—here's why

Costco CFO Richard Galanti loves talking about that hot dog.

And it makes sense: $1.50 for a hot dog and a 20oz soda is a great deal and an even better sound bite. CNBC Make It has covered it many, many times.

However, the headlines don't totally reflect a demographic who experts say actually shops at Costco: the highly affluent.

It's hard not to notice Costco's general cachet in the world.

The warehouse chain's voracious fanbase is rivaled perhaps only by Trader Joe's. On Tiktok, #costcofinds has 2.6 billion views while #samsclubfinds has just 338.7 million views. In one Tiktok, a young woman is shown shopping the best Asian Items sold at Costco. The video has 4.9 million views.

Costco also has one of the most highly rated store brands in the country, Kirkland Signature.

Brands are elevated by the customers to whom they appeal, and rich people love Costco.

Costco shoppers, on average, are younger and have higher incomes than those of its primary competitor, Sam's Club, according to an analysis from Coresight.

You could attribute some of the income difference to the cost of Costco's membership — it's $10 more per month than Sam's Club's. However, experts say other factors add to the warehouse chain's appeal among higher income adults.

CNBC Make It reached out to both Costco and Sam's Club. Costco representatives said the warehouse club has no comment. Sam's Club has yet to respond.