Avoid these 3 phrases in a job interview that make you look 'weak,' says CEO—what to say instead

In a job interview, every word counts. Even one bad answer could kill your chances at getting hired, Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of Ericho Communications, tells CNBC Make It. Yaverbaum has interviewed thousands of candidates throughout his 40-plus year career as a public relations expert. Interviewers tend to make snap judgments about candidates within minutes of starting the conversation, he explains — and saying anything that comes across as "arrogant, uninterested or weak" can instantly destroy a first impression. Here are three phrases to avoid if you want to boost your chances of landing an offer, and what to say instead, according to Yaverbaum:

"I feel very strongly about…"

Why it's bad: Asserting a strong opinion on a topic means you'll instantly be perceived as being "inflexible" or difficult to work with, Yaverbaum explains. What to say instead: "I'm always interested in learning about how companies approach [insert topic]. How does it work here?" For example: If you want to work from home part-time but aren't sure what the employer's return-to-office policies are, you can say, "I'm always interested in learning about how companies approach hybrid and flexible work. How does it work here?" This phrasing is "far less aggressive" and shows that you're a "curious, open-minded individual," Yaverbaum says.

"I read all about your company"