3 tips for rejecting someone with kindness, from a Harvard-trained psychologist—avoidance 'might hurt them worse'

If you're dodging calls, unenthusiastically hearting texts, or feel a general sense of dread when a person's name pops up on your phone, it might be time to pull the plug on that relationship. And while no one likes to be rejected, there are ways to cut the chord that are less inflammatory than others. Here are three tips on how to reject someone with kindness, from Thema Bryant, the president of the American Psychological Association and a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. Bryant did her post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical Center's Victims of Violence Program.

The sooner the better

"As soon as you know you don't want to be connected with them anymore, the sooner you can communicate that the better," Bryant says. If you're people-pleasing or conflict averse this might be uncomfortable, but ultimately it's the more respectful thing to do. "Many of us that don't want to hurt people do avoidance or passive aggressiveness or send mixed messages," Bryant says. "When you're avoiding someone you might hurt them worse."

Stick to your decision

Don't continue the friendship out of convenience. This could look like avoiding them when you have plans but calling them when you're bored, Bryant says. If you decide to end it, you also have to make an effort to not contact them.

When you're avoiding someone you might hurt them worse. Thema Bryant President of the American Psychological Association

Don't list all their flaws