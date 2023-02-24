The Oscars are 2 weeks away—Where to watch all 10 best picture nominees from 'TÁR' to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The 95th Academy Awards are two weeks away and the race for best picture is still wide open.

For the second year in a row, there are 10 films nominated for Hollywood's biggest prize, with potential winners ranging from A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" to James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," which recently became the third highest grossing film of all time.

If you've still got a few movies left to catch up on before the March 12 ceremony, or if you want to revisit your favorites, you have a few options. Theater chains like AMC and Regal are screening a number of the nominees in the lead up to the Oscars.

But if you'd rather not go to the cinema, many of the nominees are available to watch from the comfort of your own home. Here's where to stream all 10 nominees for best picture.