64% of women say they could do their boss's job better than them, but they aren't getting the chance

There's a major confidence gap between men and women in the workplace, though it might not be in the way you'd expect.

A majority, 64%, of women think they can do their manager's job better than them, versus 47% of men who believe the same, according to a new Monster survey of 6,847 workers conducted in February.

That perspective doesn't necessarily reflect that women feel proficient in their jobs, but rather they feel undervalued and overlooked for management roles, Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It.

"Women feel they can do their manager's job," she says, "but the frustration is: Why aren't they given the opportunity to do it?"

Women are far less likely to say they feel they get the same quantity and quality of opportunities as men in the workplace: 66% of men believe everyone at work gets the same access to opportunities, versus just 23% of women, according to Monster.

The opportunities gap has a compounding effect among women at all levels in the workplace. Women say having a clear vision for the future of their career is a top priority for them, and a lack of potential advancement is the biggest red flag that would lead them to turn down a job offer.