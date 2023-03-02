I’m a nutritionist from Japan, home to the world's longest-living people—here are 5 longevity foods I eat every day

I grew up in Japan, where I was taught from a young age to think of food as medicine. My grandmother is 92, and she also credits her longevity to eating the right foods.

Japan is home to some of the world's longest-living people: There are now 90,526 centenarians, or people aged 100 and above. That's more than five times the amount two decades ago, according to a 2022 report from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

And the tiny, remote Japanese island of Okinawa has been singled out as having the highest concentration of centenarians in the world.

As a nutritionist who follows a traditional Japanese diet, here are five foods I eat every day to stay healthy and live longer: