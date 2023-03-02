Oscars 2023: Regal Cinemas is showing every Best Picture nominee for $6—Including 'Avatar 2' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'

With 10 days to go until the Academy Awards take place on March 12, Regal Cinemas is giving you one last chance to catch up on the top films of 2022.

The theater chain will host screenings of all 10 movies nominated for Hollywood's biggest prize during its annual Best Picture Film Festival, which will begin on March 3 and run until the day of the Oscars ceremony.

Tickets will be sold for a discounted $6, with a rotating selection of films available each day. Some films will have multiple screenings a day, while others will only be available for a single matinee or evening showing.

The Regal website has a film schedule for the 10 day-event, though the availability at some locations differs from what is listed. Make sure to check your local theater's showtimes before going.