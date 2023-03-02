Resumes including 'they/them' pronouns are more likely to be overlooked, new report finds

Inclusivity shouldn't just be present in the workplace — it should be practiced during the hiring process as well. But unfortunately, nonbinary job seekers are facing clear biases during their job search. According to a new report from Business.com, a business resource platform, over 80% of nonbinary people believe that identifying as nonbinary would hurt their job search. Similarly, 51% believe their gender identity has affected their workplace experience "very or somewhat negatively." Ryan McGonagill, director of industry research at Business.com and author of the report, says these statistics show just how much work there is to do around diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace. "We clearly have more work to do on several fronts. Over the past 10 years, DEIB efforts have been prioritized by many companies; however, the results of this study and past research show that teams in most industries aren't proportionately representative of the U.S. population," McGonagill tells CNBC Make It. "And worse, many people (like the nonbinary individuals we spoke with in our research) feel like they don't belong." "Companies should have clearly-outlined initiatives and timelines for improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. On top of that, they should measure their employees' sense of belonging. Investing in these efforts can only be positive for companies and team members alike."

'Phantom' resume test exposes bias

Business.com also went a step further by sending two identical phantom resumes to "180 unique job postings that were explicitly open to entry-level candidates" in an effort to test "whether or not the inclusion of gender-neutral pronouns impacts how employers perceive resumes." "Both featured a gender-ambiguous name, 'Taylor Williams.' The only difference between the test and control resumes was the presence of gender pronouns on the test version," McGonagill said in the report. "The test resume included "they/them" pronouns under the name in the header." She/her and he/him pronouns were not tested. The phantom resume including pronouns received 8% less interest than the one without, and fewer interview and phone screening invitations. According to the report, over 64% of the companies that received these resumes were Equal Opportunity Employers, something that made the results even more "worrisome." "The law makes it clear that you cannot base any employment decision (hiring, terminating, or otherwise) based on their gender identity," McGonagill says. "It's incredibly disappointing and unethical that many of the hiring managers in our study would disqualify a candidate for being authentic."

'Check yourself and hold your team accountable'