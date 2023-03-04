Kids who do these 12 things have 'highly sensitive' brains—why parenting experts say it's a 'rare' advantage

Without meaning to, parents can have a way of making children feel as if something is wrong with them. As parenting researchers, we've seen this happen often with highly sensitive kids. Many parents see sensitivity as a bad trait — that it makes us look overwhelmed, passive, or even weak — and discourage it with phrases like "Stop crying!" or "Shake it off!" But psychologists and neuroscientists have found that, in the right environment, kids with highly sensitive brains have rare advantages.

The empathy advantage of highly sensitivity kids

Not only do highly sensitive kids show more creativity, awareness and openness than less-sensitive kids, but they possess an underappreciated trait: empathy. In one study, researchers had participants looked at photos of people either smiling or looking sad. They found that sensitive people's brains showed the highest level of empathic response. Their brains also lit up more in areas related to action planning. This indicates that — just as sensitive people frequently self-report — they could not watch a stranger in pain without feeling a strong desire to help. And since sensitive kids are more affected by their experiences than their peers, they get more out of support, training, and encouragement. This boost effect makes them high achievers.

Does your child have a highly sensitive brain?

Here are the most common signs of highly sensitive kids: They notice subtle details, such as a teacher's new outfit or when furniture has been moved. Other people's moods really affects them. They easily absorb emotions from others, taking on their feelings as if they were their own. They have a hard time shaking intense emotions like anger or worry. They complain when things feel off (e.g., scratchy bedsheets, itchy clothing labels, tight waistbands). They feel stressed and fatigued in loud, busy environments, like gyms or perfume counters because of the strong odors. They hate feeling rushed and prefer to do things more carefully. They respond better to gentle correction rather than to harsh discipline. They make insightful comments and seem wise for their age. They have a clever sense of humor. They read people well and can infer, with surprising accuracy, what they are thinking or feeling. They refuse to eat certain foods because of the smells or textures. They startle easily at sudden noises, like when someone sneaks up on them. If any of these observations resonate, remember that it's a positive thing. Highly sensitive kids have an entirely different approach to their environment, and that is a strength.

How parents can help sensitive kids thrive