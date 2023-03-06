This teenager is breaking records at soccer and training with the boys — and she's hungry for more

"I wasn't the most talented or the fastest when I was growing up. I think I worked very hard, I put my head down and continued to work," said 18-year-old Danelle Tan.

Danelle Tan discovered her soccer talent by chance. At just six years old, she joined a soccer club in Singapore where her brothers played every Saturday. "I felt a bit lonely at home … so I asked my parents whether I could join," Tan said. She scored 12 goals in her first class — an impressive performance that was just the beginning of her achievements in the sport. Last month, the 18-year-old made history as the first Singaporean woman to play in a European league after making her debut for the London Bees.

The young athlete shares her thoughts on success, sacrifices and essential life skills with CNBC Make It.

Not just a male sport

It took some convincing before Tan was able to set foot on a pitch — because of her mother's initial reservations about the sport. "Maybe just the fact that it's not a very common sport that girls play," she said. The perception that soccer is a "male sport" isn't new, but Tan said she believes that's changing. "I think women's football in general is taking off, the top three most [attended] games in Europe are women's games — it's heading in the right direction and that's very nice to see." Tan has since received full support from her parents to pursue a professional career in soccer. "I knew that in Singapore, my development as a player would stagnate. If I wanted to achieve my goals of becoming a professional footballer, I would have to move overseas," she added.

Danelle Tan (aged 12 in this photo) scored 12 goals in her first class when she was six — an impressive performance that was just the beginning of her achievements in the sport. Danelle Tan

In the beginning of 2022, Tan decided to move to London and has since been studying at Mill Hill High School — where she is also the first female player in its soccer team. "When I first joined, there wasn't a girls' team … The original intention was always to join a boys' team to make sure I can challenge myself," Tan said. That means having to "work harder" than the rest of her team. "At the same age, they're a lot more physical and faster so I have to think faster, I have to move the ball quicker to match that physicality," she added. Tan never saw that as a disadvantage. Instead, she saw it as a reason to buckle down. "I wasn't the most talented or the fastest when I was growing up. I think I worked very hard, I put my head down and continued to work," said Tan. "It's about not settling for less."

Snakes and ladders

Tan knows all about breaking barriers — she's already made history more than once at a young age. In May 2022, her team won Singapore's first women's SEA Games match since 1985, local media reported. Six months later, she also became the first Singaporean to be accepted into the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division 1 football program, one of the top football programs in the United States. But success is still a nebulous concept for Tan.

I'm only 18 so I don't know where life is going to take me. I always think of life as a game of snakes and ladders. Danelle Tan

"I've never really thought about it. I'm only 18 so I don't know where life is going to take me. I always think of life as a game of snakes and ladders," she said. "A lot of us probably wish our journeys were linear and that you continually improve. But it's up and then down and then you might get a ladder straight up, and later you might get a snake down." One of her toughest experiences was sitting out of games for four months after tearing a ligament. "The whole rehab process was incredibly long ... You don't even [set] foot on the pitch, you don't touch a ball," Tan said. "I had a really good support system. A lot of my friends were very supportive, especially my family — that helped me bounce back."

But one thing's for sure: The last thing Tan wants is to be "stagnant" in her journey as an athlete. "Can I become Singapore's all-time [best] goal scorer or can I become the top goal scorer at my club? I just want to continue striving for more and reaching for more."

Discipline and sacrifice

Juggling an athletic career and school is no mean feat. A typical day for Tan starts at 8 a.m., with classes running all the way till 4.30 p.m. "Then I usually work with the strength and conditioning coach after school for about one and a half hours to two hours," she said. After a quick dinner, it's training with the London Bees. "I usually get back to my dorm around 10pm, take a shower, do my laundry, dry my hair and then I usually try and carve a bit of time before bed to read."

I don't think there's anybody in the entire world who can be motivated every single day ... It's discipline. It's doing it even when you don't want to do it. Danelle Tan

When asked what keeps her motivated to do this day in and day out, Tan said it is "not motivation" that keeps her going, but "a lot of discipline and sacrifice." "I don't think there's anybody in the entire world who can be motivated every single day. I would love to just lay in bed and go on Netflix. But I don't have time for that," she added. "It's discipline. It's doing it even when you don't want to do it." The biggest sacrifice is being 11,000 km away from my family and friends in Singapore, which Tan said can get "a bit lonely." Even so, she stressed that discipline and making sacrifices for what matters are "very important skills" she would need later in life.