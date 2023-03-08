This millennial didn't see diverse women represented in comic books, so she wrote her own—now it's her full-time job

Jazmin Truesdale has always loved reading comic books. But as she grew up, she noticed that female superheroes weren't getting the same attention, storylines or film adaptations that male superheroes were. So she created her own diverse, all-women superhero universe — and it's now her primary source of income.

"I remember going to a comic store and seeing a Wonder Woman comic. I was like, Oh my God, who is that? It didn't occur to me that a woman could be a superhero when I was a kid, but when I saw her comic, it just kicked off this whole thing."

From Durham, North Carolina, Truesdale explored several different career fields in college. She got a bachelor's of exercise science and a bachelor's of business administration from the University of North Carolina, before earning her MBA from Florida Institute of Technology.

But graduating during the Great Recession posed challenges for the 35-year-old.

"I struggled to find work. So I would intern at a lot of different places," Truesdale tells CNBC Make It. "A lot of different marketing agencies, financial firms, all these different places that all had different elements of business. And I ended up gaining a lot of skill sets and knowledge. But when I would put it on my resume to apply for things, they're like, 'we really wish you would focus more on one thing.' And I'm like, 'but I can do the work. Why does it matter?'"

Though finding her place in the business and finance world was hard, Truesdale found joy in storytelling and being creative. So she decided to make a career out of it — and in 2013, Aza Comics was born.

Here's how Truesdale's 'Aza Universe' came to life, how she's leveraging her skills to elevate her business and her advice for other entrepreneurs.