Scammers are creating fake “ChatGPT” and “Bing” crypto tokens—here’s how to protect yourself

Scammers are trying to cash in on the hype surrounding popular artificial intelligence chatbots including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI. A search on DEXTools, an interactive crypto trading platform that tracks prices, reveals about 287 tokens that mention "ChatGPT" in their name. However, Microsoft nor OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, have announced an official launch into cryptocurrency. Turns out, these digital coins aren't actually associated with the viral AI tools and many could be "pump and dump" schemes meant to dupe investors. A "pump and dump" scheme, also known as a "rug pull," happens when scammers generate a lot of interest in a particular coin that's trading for a low price. They then promote the coin and convince investors to pour money into it in order to drive the price higher. When the price reaches a certain level, the scammer then floods the market by selling their portion of the coin at the inflated price and rakes in the profit. Traders, on the other hand, are left with a coin that is rapidly decreasing in value due to the increased supply. Peckshield, a blockchain security firm, detected dozens of newly created "BingChatGPT" tokens, the company said in a tweet on Feb. 20. The firm has identified at least one of those digital coins as having been created by a user notorious for "pump and dump" crypto schemes.

Why are tokens allowed to falsely use ChatGPT and Bing's names?

Legally, fraudsters aren't allowed to name their token after ChatGPT, Bing or any other trademarked name without being affiliated with those companies, but it's difficult to crack down on the practice. "These things move so fast, by the time a lawyer's letter reaches the right people, the people behind the tokens have likely moved on to something else," James Ledbetter, editor and publisher of fintech newsletter "FIN", tells CNBC Make It. Scam crypto tokens are commonly deployed on "permissionless blockchains" also known as public blockchains, says Chen Arad, chief operating officer at Solidus Labs, a cryptocurrency risk monitoring and market surveillance company. This means anyone can issue any token (using any name) to users on the platform without needing to be granted permission from an administrator or moderator. "On the one hand, no one needs to allow activity, which potentially allows accessibility and more open financial services," Arad says. "On the other hand, it creates new challenges like this, where scammers take advantage of openness and new tools are needed to simplify and assess risks like fake impersonation tokens."

How investors can protect themselves