Highly successful people use this 'hacker mentality,' says Oxford business expert—how to develop it

Paulo Savaget has a tip for anyone trying to get ahead in the workplace: Start thinking like a hacker. That doesn't mean plotting sinisterly or maliciously. Rather, it means drawing on the unexpected soft skills that hackers bring to the table — developing on-the-fly solutions to a seemingly endless barrage of unsolvable problems, says Savaget, an Oxford University business and engineering professor. Hacking, when done vindictively and illegally, can have very real — and devastating — consequences. But aspects of a "hacker mentality," like creativity, flexibility, and drive, may be helpful for workplace success, says Savaget, author of the recently published book "The Four Workarounds: Strategies from the World's Scrappiest Organizations for Tackling Complex Problems." The mindset can particularly help you find paths around roadblocks and see solutions other people don't, Savaget tells CNBC Make It. Here are his top two pieces of advice for developing those skills.

Embrace 'good enough' solutions

When confronted with a workplace dilemma, you might try to tackle it head-on, looking for a long-term solution that'll eradicate the problem outright. That's troublesome when the dilemma requires a deeper solutions than you have time for, Savaget says. Sometimes, you just need a quick fix to avoid a bottleneck, which means understanding the power of a "good enough" solution, he adds. A workaround solution isn't meant to solve the entire problem: It's about getting past whatever's stalling you in the meantime. If your office never has any available conference rooms when your team wants to brainstorm together, you could go through official channels, putting in a request for availability and waiting for approval. Or, your team could implement standing meetings, or walk-and-talks. The change of pace and scenery could lead to new ideas that wouldn't have come up in a more rigid setting: Standing meetings can prompt collaboration, and walking can boost creativity, studies show. You'll "expand the realm of possibilities and opportunities" just by searching for potential hacks, Savaget says.

Enjoy the process of finding workarounds