These 10 cities have the most Tax Day procrastinators—and 3 are in Florida

It's no secret that most people don't look forward to filing their taxes every year. And turns out, a significant number of Americans are waiting until the last minute to do so.

Nearly a third of Americans procrastinate filing their taxes, according to a recent survey from small business research site Chamber of Commerce.

But some cities put off doing their taxes more than others.

Atlanta, Georgia, is home to the most Tax Day procrastinators, according to the survey. Orlando, Salt Lake City, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, round out the top five cities.

To determine its ranking, Chamber of Commerce analyzed more than 170 census-defined places with a population of 150,000 or more via the U.S. Census Bureau. The organization then analyzed the volume of Google searches in each city for terms related to filing taxes late such as "file tax extension," "penalty for late taxes" and "can you file your taxes late?"

Their nationwide survey also asked 1,000 Americans about their experience with filing taxes.

Here are the top 10 cities that procrastinate the most on tax filing.