Head Peloton instructor Robin Arzón shares the 5-point self-audit she uses before making big career moves
It takes a lot of courage to walk away from your job and enter an entirely different field.
But after nearly a decade of being a corporate lawyer, Robin Arzón took a huge leap by shifting to the health and wellness space and embracing her new passion: fitness.
"It is absolutely possible to turn our passion into our daily purpose and into our job," says Arzón. Her newfound interests inspired her to become a running coach, personal trainer, Pilates instructor and more.
Arzón's path inevitably led her to her current role as Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton.
Yet, she didn't arrive at the decision to switch careers without first asking herself a few questions about how to get there.
The thought-provoking questions she asked herself before making the big career change — what Arzón calls an audit — are included in her new book, "Welcome, Hustler: An Empowerment Journal," which releases this September.
Robin Arzón's self-audit for starting a new career with confidence
These are the five points that Arzón considered on her personal journey to map out her next steps financially and in her career.
- Thinking of your finances or career, define one specific goal.
- How will you get to the finish line? Break the journey into small chunks.
- Establish your why: why is this your goal?
- A dream without a deadline is a fairytale. Establish your deadline. "You want to find that sweet spot between what feels challenging to you and what your ability to achieve that task is," she says, "Where 'This feels like a reach, but I can get there.'"
- How will you celebrate—both the tiny victories and the big ones—with your wolf pack?
Doing a self-audit before making a big decision gives you the "opportunity to recognize the internal conversation that's happening and the power we actually have to write the next chapter of our story," Arzón says.
Not to mention that different times in your life will prompt certain questions and periods of reflection, she adds. With this in mind, Arzón encourages you to revisit these questions yearly, or whenever it feels necessary.
"Something really powerful happens when we put pen to paper," she says, "and we're just having that conversation with ourselves."
