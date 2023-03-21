Head Peloton instructor Robin Arzón shares the 5-point self-audit she uses before making big career moves

It takes a lot of courage to walk away from your job and enter an entirely different field.

But after nearly a decade of being a corporate lawyer, Robin Arzón took a huge leap by shifting to the health and wellness space and embracing her new passion: fitness.

"It is absolutely possible to turn our passion into our daily purpose and into our job," says Arzón. Her newfound interests inspired her to become a running coach, personal trainer, Pilates instructor and more.

Arzón's path inevitably led her to her current role as Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton.

Yet, she didn't arrive at the decision to switch careers without first asking herself a few questions about how to get there.

The thought-provoking questions she asked herself before making the big career change — what Arzón calls an audit — are included in her new book, "Welcome, Hustler: An Empowerment Journal," which releases this September.