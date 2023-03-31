Rihanna spent $500,000 to rent an Arizona man’s house during Super Bowl week—it was enough to pay off 2 years of his mortgage

Spyro Malaspinas never thought of renting out his Arizona mansion until he got an offer he couldn't refuse.

The 48-year-old cybersecurity expert bought the 6,400-square-foot, five-bedroom home in the affluent town of Paradise Valley for $7.3 million in 2022, he tells the Wall Street Journal. The home sits on about an acre of land in Paradise Valley, which is located between Phoenix and Scottsdale.

A property management firm Malaspinas already worked with approached him with an offer of $500,000 to rent out his home for a week during Super Bowl LVII in February. What he didn't know at the time is that the person looking to lease his house was Rihanna, the Grammy-winning superstar and 2023's halftime show headliner.

"The last thing I am is a real estate baron," Malaspinas told The Wall Street Journal. "My pride's not that big. I don't mind moving out for $500,000 a week."

The house is ideally located about a 30-minute drive away from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where Rihanna gave her history-making performance. The Grammy-award-winning singer used the Super Bowl to announce she is currently pregnant with her second child with her partner A$AP Rocky.

The 2023 Super Bowl was the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people, according to CNBC.