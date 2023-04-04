Bill Gates' daughter reportedly paid $51 million for this NYC penthouse—it comes with 3,400 square feet of outdoor space

Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, might now be calling a $51 million New York City penthouse home. The massive apartment at 443 Greenwich St. — a known address for celebrities — is located in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. A representative of CetraRuddy, the architecture firm that designed the building, tells CNBC Make It that it has been home to other famous faces, including Meg Ryan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Gates, who is married to Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar, reportedly bought the penthouse that belonged to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton through a Seattle-based trust. In March, the couple welcomed their first child together and Gates' first grandchild.



Jennifer Gates is an award-winning equestrian who graduated from Stanford University with a degree in human biology and is currently attending the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. The penthouse apartment is 8,900 square feet and has a 3,400 square-foot outdoor space with a plunge pool. It includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two powder rooms. "We tried to plan the unit so that residents could get privacy but also take advantage of the views on the exterior and interior of the building," Theresa Genovese, principal at CetraRuddy Architecture, told CNBC Make It. "The way we designed the apartments to bring in as much natural light as possible is one of the reasons why the building is so popular," she added.

Gates' three-level penthouse is the largest residence in the building of 53 apartments. It has access to its own elevator and private elevator bank and comes with two of the building's 15 parking spaces. Other design details include pine beams, restored windows, a chef's kitchen, a wet bar and a gas fireplace. The building itself has a 70-foot indoor pool, a gym, yoga rooms, a kid's playroom, and room for bike storage and wine storage. Genovese said celebrities particularly like that the building was designed with more elevators than needed for the number of apartments. This feature allows residents to get from their apartments to their cars without ever having to go outside.

