Cardiologist shares 5 foods she eats every day to lower cholesterol—most people 'aren't eating enough' of them

When it comes to overall health, there's nothing more important than protecting your heart health.

As a cardiologist, I always tell patients that lowering their LDL ("bad") cholesterol can help prevent cardiovascular disease — and the No. 1 nutrient that can help is fiber.

Many foods have soluble fiber, which binds cholesterol in the digestive system and drags them out of the body before they get into circulation.

The American Heart Association recommends at least 25 grams of dietary fiber a day. Sadly, most Americans — 95% of adults and children — aren't eating enough of it.

Here are five fiber rich foods I eat every day to keep a healthy heart and live longer: