Barbara Corcoran says young people should 'get in the game of real estate' as fast as they can—here's why

Barbara Corcoran has made quite a name for herself in her more than 50 years in the real estate business.

Corcoran, 74, is widely known as one of the original sharks on ABC's "Shark Tank." She has appeared in all 14 seasons of the show and has invested in over 80 businesses, according to her website.

The entrepreneur has also written several books, including "Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business!" and hosts the hit podcast "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran."

Recently, Corcoran was a guest on the Chicks in the Office podcast and shared why she suggests young people invest in real estate early.

"I believe the best thing you could do is buy something as fast as you can," she said. "When you're in your 20s, you have a big ego... Hit up [your] parents. There's no shame in that. Nobody buys under 40 in New York without the help of their families."

The typical first-time buyer in New York is 37 years old, compared to 34 nationwide, according to StreetEasy.