CEO shares the simple exercise that helped her land her dream job: ‘You need to be vocal about what you want’

Careers are hardly ever linear, or easy to predict — but what if you had a map that could lead you to your dream job sooner? Years before she became CEO of Essence Communications, one of the largest Black media ventures in the world, Caroline Wanga asked herself the same question. In 2005, she had just started her first full-time corporate job as an operations manager at Target in Tyler, Texas, and, like most 20-somethings, felt lost in her career. "At that point, I decided Target was cool, but I had no idea what the hell I was doing there," says Wanga, now 45. "I thought, 'I should probably figure out what I want to do.'" One of her managers at the time, Mark Irvin, recommended she try four different experiences that are typical of working at a retail company like Target to better inform what kind of job she wanted down the line: Lead a group of hourly employees

Have an individual contributor role with no direct reports

Work in the human resources department

Lead a group of salaried employees So, she sat at her desk and sketched out four boxes, all connected by arrows and pointing to a question mark that represented the career enlightenment she had been seeking.

A re-creation of Caroline Wanga's first career map at Target Illustration by Gene Woo Kim

It's a simple exercise that Wanga says helped her figure out exactly what she wanted to do with her life. Wanga has since drawn two more maps to guide her career: first, to become Target's chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer, and second, to plan her next move after leaving Target in 2020, which led to her joining Essence. Here are Wanga's best tips for mapping out your dream career:

Be vocal about what you want

After drawing her career map, Wanga printed out two copies: one for her boss, and one for her human resources manager. She set up meetings with both of them to explain her goals, and discuss how they could best support her at each stage. Communicating your goals to your manager is "far more important" than just mapping them out, Wanga adds. "You need to be vocal about what you want," she says. "Setting clear expectations helps you be on the same page with your boss and actually commit to achieving whatever it is you set out to do." It also helps your boss be a better advocate for you. "All of my managers said they were relieved that they had been given clear instructions for how to help me," says Wanga. "Managers are asked to help people develop their careers all the time, but they rarely get sufficient guidance from the person directly to be effective."

Photo: Essence Ventures, LLC

Have a clear destination, but be flexible on the route