Psychologist shares the No. 1 exercise highly successful people use to be happier

Just like you wouldn't burn through your whole paycheck on payday, you shouldn't use all of your energy every day.

Yet most people constantly deplete their energy on a daily basis to the point of burnout, says Sarah Sarkis, a psychologist and senior director of performance psychology at Exos, a Phoenix-based performance coaching company.

Sarkis helps train NFL players, executives at Fortune 100 companies like Intel and Humana, and other professionals how to thrive in high-pressure environments. To her, the most common cause of burnout, even among the highly successful people she works with, is poor energy management.

"Energy, just like money, is finite," Sarkis says. "You have credits, and you have debits. Any time you do something that benefits your mental or physical health, like sleeping or exercising, you get a credit. But any activities that are a detriment to that, like working late or skipping a meal, are debits."

Run your account into the negatives, and you'll quickly deplete your energy supply or shut down completely, she adds.

According to Sarkis, the best strategy to stave off burnout and become a happier, more focused person is creating an "energy budget." Here's how to do it.