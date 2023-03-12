The No. 1 habit that sets successful people apart from everyone else, says psychologist: It's a 'nonnegotiable'

The path to success is often paved with grit and exertion — at least, that's what we're told.

Millionaires and Olympians alike tout the importance of outworking your competition and pushing past your limits.

While this might be true, exertion isn't what sets high achievers apart from everyone else — recovery is, says Sarah Sarkis, a psychologist and Exos' senior director of performance psychology.

At Exos, a performance coaching company, Sarkis and her team of dieticians, physical therapists and other health experts teach NFL players, executives at Fortune 100 companies like Intel and Humana, and other professionals how to thrive in high-pressure environments.

"We mistakenly associate success with constantly having our foot on the gas, and we have complicated feelings when it's not on the gas," Sarkis explains. "We think we're lazy, unfocused or undisciplined when none of that is true."

Recovery, or rest, is often the "last thing on our minds" when we feel overwhelmed, stressed or just plain busy, she adds. But, the people who prioritize rest are the ones who are "at the top of their game" and "the happiest."

Past research has shown that working without downtime decreases productivity, reduces creativity and can exacerbate stress.