Remove these 7 buzzwords from your resume: Having too many ‘just looks like fluff’

Jobseekers use various tactics to crank out their resumes. A majority, 69%, stick to one page, according to resume writing site Kickresume, which recently analyzed 176,220 resumes written in 2022. They found 13% of jobseekers also use AI.

When it comes to the content of one's resume, there are various rules to keep in mind. Use powerful action verbs like "improved" and "directed." Mirror the language of the job description for the job you want. Avoid filler words like "frequently" and "thoroughly."

Another thing to remember: Avoid overusing popular buzzwords that clutter and don't necessarily help make the case for your candidacy.

"While it's okay to use one or two," says Amanda Augustine, a career expert at TopResume, "if you're throwing these adjectives in front of every verb you're putting out there, every noun you're putting out there, it really just looks like fluff."

Here are seven buzzwords Augustine says to use sparingly:

Specialized

Skilled

Strategic

Motivated

Passionate

Creative

Experienced

Using these adjectives is akin to telling not showing.

"Anyone can say they're creative," says Augustine, adding that, "it's much more important to demonstrate your creativity in your work experience section or describe how because of your creativity, you were able to accomplish X, Y and Z."

"I'm not saying any one is 'bad' if you use it once and on its own," she says. But "if you're using a collection of these or if you're using one of these words multiple times throughout your resume, it's not a good look." Without hard proof that you're "motivated," "strategic" and so on, there's no way for an employer to tell if any of those claims are actually true.

When writing your resume, consider, "What was the impact of what you did?" says Octavia Goredema, career coach and author of "PREP, PUSH, PIVOT." And, "what did it take for you to do that?"

