Inside Kendall Roy's $29 million NYC 'Succession' apartment: We went to 'great lengths to create something truly unique'
One of the many, many highlights of tuning in to HBO's "Succession" every week is getting to see how the other half lives.
Episode four of the show's final season opens with Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy sitting in a massive, light-filled apartment as he contemplates the loss of his father, Logan Roy.
Unlike Logan and Marcia Roy's home, also featured prominently in the episode, Kendall's stunning space is not a set. In fact, the apartment is very real — and currently on the market.
For one fan of the show, seeing this penthouse apartment featured in prime time was a gratifying experience.
"It's amazing to see your work over many years on a show that people get to see around the world," Joe McMillan tells CNBC Make It. McMillan is the founder and CEO of DDG, the developer of 180 East 88th Street in New York City, where the luxury apartment is located.
"The building's going to outlast you and to get to see it appreciated and inspire others is very gratifying," he said.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,508 square-feet "triplex" apartment, which is in Manhattan's tallest tower north of 72nd Street, is listed for $29 million.
The sprawling residence also has an additional 3,500 square feet of outdoor space across all three floors.
McMillan tells CNBC Make It that one of the best features of the apartment is the panoramic view of Central Park and the city skyline.
"We wanted to take advantage of those views and that 360-degree openness," he said. "You're so high up that your views are unprecedented, but it's also very private because there's no one nearby that can look in."
The apartment was designed with two living room spaces, a large dining area, an eat-in kitchen, a den, two half baths, and a custom spiral staircase to the second floor and third-level roof landing, and a private elevator, according to the StreetEasy listing.
The private roof terrace is over 2,100 square feet. It offers views of New York City in all directions, a gas fireplace and access to a powder room.
McMillan says he and his team went to "great lengths to create something that was truly unique," and those details show.
The apartment features many imported materials like oak floors from Austria, marble from Italy and German-made appliances. The exterior bricks in the outdoor spaces were handmade in Denmark.
"We wanted to differentiate the building because so much of the architecture in New York City is so similar," McMillian said. "We wanted something that was iconic, to take advantage of the height we have and have a place that would stand the test of time."
The primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, a loggia terrace that overlooks Central Park, and a dressing room with an en suite bathroom.
The secondary bedrooms share direct access to a loggia terrace that overlooks the eastern cityscape and have their own bathrooms.
The next owner of the "Succession" penthouse will also enjoy access to eight floors of amenities.
Residents of the 47-condo building can take advantage of a fitness studio, playroom, residents' lounge, basketball court, soccer pitch, and game room. In addition, wine storage, residential storage, and bike storage are also available for purchase.
McMillan said he couldn't pass up the opportunity when HBO and "Succession" came calling, asking if it could film in the penthouse apartment, and he can't wait to see the rest of the season since several more scenes were filmed during a two-week shoot in the space.
"There was great care, time, effort, and labor to make it the special place that it is," he said. "I think that anyone who stands in the space will truly appreciate it because there's a sense of reveal as you walk through it."
