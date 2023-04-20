Inside Kendall Roy's $29 million NYC 'Succession' apartment: We went to 'great lengths to create something truly unique'

One of the many, many highlights of tuning in to HBO's "Succession" every week is getting to see how the other half lives.

Episode four of the show's final season opens with Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy sitting in a massive, light-filled apartment as he contemplates the loss of his father, Logan Roy.

Unlike Logan and Marcia Roy's home, also featured prominently in the episode, Kendall's stunning space is not a set. In fact, the apartment is very real — and currently on the market.

For one fan of the show, seeing this penthouse apartment featured in prime time was a gratifying experience.

"It's amazing to see your work over many years on a show that people get to see around the world," Joe McMillan tells CNBC Make It. McMillan is the founder and CEO of DDG, the developer of 180 East 88th Street in New York City, where the luxury apartment is located.

"The building's going to outlast you and to get to see it appreciated and inspire others is very gratifying," he said.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,508 square-feet "triplex" apartment, which is in Manhattan's tallest tower north of 72nd Street, is listed for $29 million.

The sprawling residence also has an additional 3,500 square feet of outdoor space across all three floors.