Nearly 25% of jobs are set to be disrupted in the next five years — and A.I. could play a key role: World Economic Forum

Nearly 25% of jobs are set to be disrupted in the next five years, according to the World Economic Forum's latest 'Future of Jobs' report.

The world of work is set to go through major changes in the coming years — with almost a quarter of jobs changing in the next five years, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum.

Some 23% of jobs will be disrupted, WEF said in its 'Future of Jobs' report, with some eliminated and others created. Crucially, WEF expects there to be 14 million fewer jobs overall in five years' time, as an estimated 83 million roles will disappear, while only 69 million will emerge.

"Overall the rate of change is quite high," Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the WEF, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick and Geoff Cutmore Monday at the WEF's growth summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The report's findings are largely based on a survey of 803 companies that employ a total of 11.3 million workers in 45 different economies around the world.