Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin's No. 1 tip for avoiding burnout: 'Invest in yourself'

Star Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin keeps a busy schedule.

In addition to teaching fitness classes, the 37-year-old is a podcast host, author and Nike athlete ambassador. Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about burnout.

Oyeneyin, who is also an ambassador for SmileDirectClub's Confidence Council, tells CNBC Make It that part of what helps keep her busy schedule from becoming overwhelming is her carefully planned morning routine.

In addition to meditating, doing her skincare routine and spending time with her dog, Oyeneyin makes a point to stay away from her phone for the first 30 to 60 minutes of her day.

Starting her day by focusing on herself rather than her professional responsibilities allows her to "gain control of my conscious mind."

"It makes me realize that every single thing on the list, for the most part, can ultimately wait," she says. "Most things really aren't as urgent as I would like to tell myself they are."

Staying off of her phone has the added benefit of keeping Oyeneyin from going on social media — she has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram — which she says has time-saving effects throughout the day.