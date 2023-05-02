'How to Get Rich' star's 'most controversial' money opinion: Renting can make you wealthier than owning a home

Ramit Sethi, self-made millionaire and star of Netflix's "How to Get Rich," says his "most controversial money opinion" is that homeownership is overrated.

"I'm tired of the blind obsession with homeownership in America," Sethi tells CNBC Make It.

Homeownership is an expensive investment that shouldn't be taken lightly, yet the idea that property is always a great investment has become a "religion" in the U.S., he says.

"That simply doesn't make sense, especially now, when the price of housing has gone way up and the effect — especially on young people, people without money, minorities — is to make them feel that they are failures," Sethi says. "You're not a failure if you rent."