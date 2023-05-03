Living longer doesn't necessarily mean healthier, longevity expert says: 7 ways to extend your best years

More and more people are living to age 100. The average life expectancy at birth in the United States is about 76 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But although we're likely to live to an older age than our grandparents' generation, that doesn't mean we're any healthier than they are.

"It's between four and eight years that we live longer than our grandparents," on average, says Greg Macpherson, cellular health expert and founder of SRW Laboratories, a biotechnology company.

"People are generally living longer, and we're generally losing less people earlier. And those two things work together to bring [lifespan] up."

Macpherson is also the author of the book "Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Aging."

It turns out that our "healthspans" just aren't keeping up with our "lifespans", Macpherson adds.

Lifespan is the amount of years you live between your birth and death, while healthspan is how long you're living in good health without any issues.

"We're living longer, but we're kind of grinding our way through the last maybe 25% of our life with some form of health condition," Macpherson says.

About 65% of people over the age of 60 are living with multiple health issues, he adds.

Here's why Macpherson says our healthspan isn't increasing at the same rate as our lifespan. Plus, seven ways you can help lengthen the healthiest years of your life.