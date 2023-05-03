New grads are already worried about being overworked in their first jobs out of college

The top concern soon-to-be-grads have about entering the current job market has nothing to do with money, according to a new survey of 500 incoming college graduates from A.Team, a tech hiring platform. Instead, when asked about their top concern about the work landscape, 21% said they were most worried about finding a role that affords them work-life balance. Not far behind, 19% of new grads are concerned about not finding a job they're passionate about, while another 18% say potential layoffs are their biggest worry.

Reports of academic burnout from college students got worse during the pandemic and remains a problem: As of 2022, 2 in 5 undergrads say they frequently feel stress while attending school, according to research from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. More than 40% said they considered dropping out in the previous six months, up from 34% during the first year of the pandemic, with most citing emotional stress and mental health concerns as their top reason above financial strain and difficult coursework. And U.S. workers experience some of the highest rates of work burnout in the world — it's especially bad for Gen Z, millennials and women — so it's not a stretch to see how the labor force's newest hires are concerned about working a job while still maintaining a personal life. It's possible young workers see burned out senior colleagues, or even their own parents, as a warning sign of what they don't want in a career, says Angelique Bellmer Krembs, CMO-in-Residence at A.Team who's served in executive roles at BlackRock, PepsiCo, and News Corp. She points to recent data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company that shows women leaders are leaving their organizations at the highest rate ever, widening the quitting gap between women and men in senior roles.

Gen Z's calls for work-life balance could reshape workplace culture