Sallie Krawcheck says a single decision was almost ‘the end of my career’—instead it launched her to Wall Street stardom

This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown.

Sallie Krawcheck's legendary Wall Street career almost ended soon after it began.

A pioneer in an industry where female executives were few and far between, Krawcheck has served as CEO or CFO at numerous Wall Street institutions, including Citibank and Morgan Stanley's wealth management division, Smith Barney. Her first such appointment — becoming CEO of research firm Sanford C. Bernstein — came at age 37, in 2001.

In 2015, she made the leap from bank executive to startup co-founder when she launched a digital investment platform for women called Ellevest, where she's currently CEO.

Most of that success hinged on a single controversial decision: As a Bernstein research director in the late '90s, Krawcheck shuttered the company's investment banking business. It conflicted with Bernstein's primary mission of providing clients with impartial stock research, she says.

The move was slammed by her Wall Street peers. The business was a money-maker, and Bernstein analysts fled to competitors. During "dark" and "sleepless" nights, Krawcheck second-guessed herself.

"It could have been the end of my career," she tells CNBC Make It.

Criticism gave way to praise after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000, sending stocks crashing. Bernstein's lack of investing exposure helped it fare better than many of its competitors. Fortune magazine hailed Krawcheck as Wall Street's "Last Honest Analyst."

On Wall Street, the consensus is often seen as the safest bet. But Krawcheck says she realized early that embracing her contrarian nature was the best bet for advancing her career in a male-dominated industry. You just have to be right more often than not, she adds.

"I learned pretty quickly: Don't say anything unless you have something to say. And [it] should be different than consensus, or just be quiet," Krawcheck says. "What made me successful was: I'm a natural contrarian."

Years later, Krawcheck again ignored many of her peers' advice by launching Ellevest, a platform catering only to female investors, she says. Ellevest has raised $144 million in funding and manages more than $1.5 billion in assets, according to the company.

Here, Krawcheck discusses when to trust your gut and do something unexpected, and how to consistently succeed in high-pressure situations.

CNBC Make It: Why did you make the decision that could have ended your career? Did you know it would be a catalyst for your success, instead?

Krawcheck: If you're advising an investor, you want to advise them: Buy low. But if you're advising a corporate client, you want to advise them: Sell stock high. If you're working for both of them, who are you working for?

What really sparked it for me was: We should be an independent firm. If we get rid of the investment banking, then we can be truly independent. For the Street, it was viewed as a ridiculous, junior varsity, naïve move.

I was supported [by Bernstein's parent company and board of directors], but it was terrifying because we were losing analysts. And it was my choice. I thought, "Maybe being the outlier isn't such a smart thing?"

Then our business went vertical, and I ended up on the cover of Fortune magazine.

How do you recognize a window of opportunity and seize it, especially when you know the consequences if it all goes wrong?

First of all, I am incredibly analytical. I tell the team here at Ellevest: "I love your opinion, but we're going to make decisions based off of the facts and the numbers." There's really nothing I enjoy more than a huge spreadsheet full of numbers.

And I sort of have an ability: The numbers sometimes can pop for me, where almost they turn into a picture in front of me. I get this tingle. That hasn't happened many times in my life, but when it does, I'm always like, "That's it. That's a counterintuitive, anti-consensus, analytically-based insight."

There's research about this — when you're in a relaxed state, this can all come together.

Then, don't look down. I could see the stats on starting a business. In Ellevest's first [fundraising] round, the folks who funded it were my former colleagues and friends.

If I spent time thinking, "Well, what if I lose some of [their] money?" I would be paralyzed. You just keep moving.

You were among the first female CEOs on Wall Street. How did you deal with the public pressure and spotlight?

I knew, intuitively, that I would garner more attention because I was a woman, and because I was young.

My point of view on that was: "OK, it is what it is. The upside to running one of these storied Wall Street firms is [that] I'm going to get to turn it around, I'm going to learn a tremendous amount, I'm going to do something no one else has done. And the downside is public failure and humiliation."

I don't know that I stopped to think about it too much. There was so much work to be done. The research is clear that women who fail are punished more than men who fail. If you don't look, then you don't have to think about it all of the time.

But did it sometimes upset me? Of course. You know the skeptics are out there.

