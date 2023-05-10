This 40-year-old makes $160,000/month in passive income—his No. 1 tip for building a 6-figure side hustle

When I started my first business in 2009, I had no idea what I was doing. I just knew I had a passion for music production and needed to make money.

Since then, I've built two online businesses — my music blog and business coaching brand — which generate $160,000 a month in passive income. I only work about five hours a week.

I teach people how to launch and grow businesses. What I've discovered after working with thousands of clients is that every successful business has one thing in common: they serve a hungry audience.

If you're looking to start a side hustle or full-time business, here's my best advice: