The best breakfast foods for boosting mood and energy, according to a registered dietitian

There's a reason they call breakfast the most important meal of the day.

What you eat for breakfast can make or break how successful your day is going to be, especially if you're reaching for foods that lower your energy.

It's important to know that "there is no one size fits all [breakfast]," says Maya Feller, a registered dietitian. But there are ways you can tailor your meals toward what you're hoping to get out of your day.

On an individual basis, Feller notes that people should generally make their breakfast choices based on factors like affordability, accessibility, cultural relevance and taste.

"It's not nutritious unless we eat it. If it doesn't taste good, then we won't interact with it," she tells CNBC Make It. "Breakfast is that first meal of the day for many people. And when we're thinking about that, that really sets the stage."

Feller also recommends taking intent into account when deciding what to eat at the start of your day. "What are your goals? What is it that you're looking for?" she asks.