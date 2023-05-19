Children's’ allowances are outpacing inflation in Britain — with kids now getting $8 a week

Pocket money rose by more than inflation in the UK in the last year, and kids found ways to boost their income on top of that, a new report says.

Despite a wider financial crunch in the U.K., British kids have reason to be cheerful with new data showing that their allowances — known as "pocket money" in Britain — outpacing both inflation and their parents' wage increases over the past year.

Compared to a year ago, allowances have soared by an average of 10.69% — more than inflation, which was up 10.4% on an annual basis for the timeframe covered by NatWest Rooster Money's pocket money index published Thursday.

On average, kids in the U.K. now get £333.84 ($415.08) of pocket money a year, which is £32.24 more than in the previous surveyed time period. On a weekly basis, the average is now £6.42, which is around $8, £0.62 higher than a year earlier.

Six-year-olds saw the biggest year-on-year increase, more than triple that of inflation, at 34.5%. They now get £3.94 a week, over a pound more than the previous £2.93 figure.

Fifteen-year-olds were the only ones who saw a decrease of pocket money, by £0.52 to £9.72 a week. Those who were just a year older, however, took home the biggest amount of money — 16-year-olds received £12.75 a week, just over the £12.59 average for 17-year-olds.

But the cost-of-living crisis is impacting pocket money, Will Carmichael, CEO and co-founder of NatWest Rooster Money, points out.

"Household budgets are being stretched like never before, and we've seen that fewer kids are getting regular weekly pocket money compared to 2021/22," he said in the report, adding that many families are however trying to prevent kids from being affected by rising prices.

The annual NatWest Rooster Money Pocket Money Index is based on data from 126,122 children in the U.K. which was collected between March 2022 and February 2023. "Pocket money" is defined as the sum of regular allowances and add-ons from things like birthdays, the tooth fairy, good grades and doing chores.