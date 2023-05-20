A Harvard-trained psychologist shares 7 books for a happy and fulfilling life

The right book can fuel personal growth and help lead you to a happier life.

Thema Bryant, president of the American Psychological Association and a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University, says there are a handful of books that have helped her address past trauma, fine-tune her self-care regimen, and conjure more compassion for herself and others.

"I like to highlight key passages to read and reflect again," says Bryant, who did her postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical Center's Victims of Violence Program. "Because we change over time, we can gain new insights when we read them again."

Here are seven books she recommends for those who want to create a happy, fulfilling life for themselves.