This is the perfect amount of time to meditate, says mindfulness expert: It's when 'the biggest benefits happen'

There are many benefits of regular meditation from less stress to lower anxiety to better sleep. But how to meditate and for how long isn't always clear. May 21 is World Meditation Day, and we asked Vishen Lakhiani, CEO of Mindvalley and a meditation expert with 20 years of experience, about how long people should meditate to get the most benefit from the practice. "People think that the length of your meditation is what determines the quality of your meditation. [That's] not true," Lakhiani tells CNBC Make It.

The biggest benefits are going to happen in the first few minutes [of meditation]. Vishen Lakhiani Meditation Expert and CEO of Mindvalley

A longer meditation doesn't always mean greater benefits, and meditating for too long can sometimes decrease the quality of your meditation. Often, people assume an hour is what they should aim for, for better quality meditations. But Lakhiani completely disagrees.

'Take a one- to three-minute dip into peacefulness'