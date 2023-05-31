How to help your kids grieve, from a mom whose son was still a baby when her husband died

Grieving a loss isn't easy for anyone, and it can be especially difficult for children who aren't yet able to comprehend what death actually means.

Amanda Kloots, co-host of the CBS show, "The Talk," lost her husband to Covid-19 in 2020. At the time, her son Elvis had just turned one and wasn't old enough to understand what happened to his father, Nick.

As time passed, Kloots had to make a choice about how she would share the news with her son.

"I just decided to be honest with him, have that conversation and make sure that he's able to ask me anything," Kloots tells CNBC Make It. "I always tell him that you can ask me anything you want about Dad."

To honor Nick's memory and help Elvis grieve, Kloots plays Nick's favorite songs around the house and tells Elvis stories about his dad. Kloots recently wrote a children's book titled "Tell Me Your Dreams," which encourages Elvis to tap into his imagination, through dreams especially, to connect with his dad.

"From day one, Elvis and I have never put Nick's memory to rest. I just make sure his spirit is alive in this house," Kloots says.